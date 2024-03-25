AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Minister slams Barrister Saif’s allegation on Maryam

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari while giving a stern response on the statement of Barrister Saif stated that according to the officials of Adiyala Jail, Pervaiz Elahi fell in the washroom and got injured. Barrister Saif before levelling an allegation on Maryam Nawaz should study the report of the Adiyala Jail officials.

You should get your own chief minister treated who is suggesting the officers to throw bricks instead of getting treatment of Pervaiz Elahi.

Azma Bokhari stated that Pervaiz Elahi’s son has no worry about his father. The Tonga Party has made a habit to level allegations of their every crime on Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz is too much busy and has no surplus time to monitor the activities of every worker of Tonga Party. Azma Bokhari further stated that Maryam Nawaz is focusing her attention to serve the people of her province and does not care for her opponents. May it be Ali Amin Gandapur or Barrister Saif, everyone falls into the footsteps of their founder of PTI. They play the politics of levelling baseless allegations like their leader.

Maryam Nawaz Pervaiz Elahi Barrister Saif Azma Bokhari

