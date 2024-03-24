AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Hunt says Conservatives will commit to pensions triple lock again

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:42pm

LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the ruling Conservative Party would commit to keeping the so-called triple lock system for increasing state pensions as part of its policy programme for an election expected later this year.

“I can confirm it will be, yes,” Hunt told BBC television on Sunday when asked if the triple lock would be in the Conservatives’ election manifesto.

Ahead of UK budget, Hunt says forecasts ‘have gone against us’

The pension triple lock is a government promise to raise publicly funded pensions by the level of earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt

Comments

200 characters

UK’s Hunt says Conservatives will commit to pensions triple lock again

32,226 Palestinians killed in Israel aggression since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Private sector’s participation in Discos: IFC in talks with Power Division

Ease of doing business: Aleem-led panel to articulate strategy

Govt to implement five-year road map for economic progress: Dar

Major transformation: SECP removing technical glitches

PCB chairman announces seven-member selection committee

IMF asks FBR to review tax incentive regimes

China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says

Kyiv, Lviv under Russian air attack, Poland activates aircraft, officials say

US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over southern Red Sea

Read more stories