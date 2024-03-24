KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 34.772 billion and the number of lots traded was 26,339.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.426billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.622 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.877 billion), Silver (PKR 1.954 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.923 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.596 billion), SP 500 (PKR 999.991 million), DJ (PKR 748.166 million), Palladium (PKR 200.357 million), Brent (PKR 130.749 million), Japan Equity (PKR 124.573 million), Natural Gas (PKR 105.520 million) and Copper (PKR 62.413 million).

In Agricultural commodities,8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.319 million were traded.

