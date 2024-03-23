AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-23

ISSI hosts round table discussion with US envoy Blome

Press Release Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a Round Table discussion with Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, on “Pakistan-US Relations in the Context of Regional and Global Developments”. Other participants included former ambassadors and diplomats, heads of think tanks, academics, practitioners, and area experts.

In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood recalled the past patterns of the relationship and dilated on its current dynamics. He noted that the Pakistan-US relationship has been largely influenced by external circumstances, encompassing regional and global developments.

The thrust of bilateral cooperation has now shifted from security to a wider range of areas, reflecting changing priorities. While counter-terrorism remains important, the greater focus now includes trade, investment, energy, IT, environment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. This aligns with Pakistan's pivot towards geo-economics and comprehensive human security. He concluded by stressing the importance of revitalizing the relationship, with due imagination and ambition about the future prospects.

Ambassador Blome in his remarks highlighted the importance of establishing robust ties to strengthen the relationship even further. He emphasized that economic development is the cornerstone of Pakistan-US relations with a renewed focus on groundwork to bolster ties and collaborate effectively towards fostering enhanced peace, prosperity, and regional stability.

Following the talk, participants engaged in an interactive discussion that focused on a range of subjects - including the situation in Afghanistan; peace, security and strategic stability in South Asia; conflict in Europe and the Middle East; developments in Asia-Pacific; and maritime security.

In the end, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of the Board of Governors, ISSI presented the Institute’s memento to the keynote speaker followed by a group photo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sohail Mahmood Donald Blome ISSI Pakistan US relationship DG ISSI

Comments

200 characters

ISSI hosts round table discussion with US envoy Blome

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories