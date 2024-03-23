AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Price control programme being successfully implemented

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has said that the price control programme is being successfully implemented across the province.

May it be a social media or common markets, people are themselves informing that for the first time in the history of Punjab, items at subsidized rates are being sold in the month of Ramazan, she said, adding: "The Punjab government launched the price control programme before the start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and its credit goes to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and her team. Few complaints are still being received in the open market, which are being resolved immediately."

The minister said, "It is the first and foremost priority of the Punjab government to provide subsidized and quality edibles to the citizens." She further stated that the Punjab government is formulating a complete price control mechanism soon adding that the price control sector was non-functional earlier and due to the personal interest of CM Maryam Nawaz, the price control sector has been made fully functional.

The hoarders had been warned before the arrival of Ramazan ul Mubarak that a strict crackdown would be launched against them if they are found involved in hoarding, she added.

Maryam Nawaz Punjab government Azma Bokhari price control programme

