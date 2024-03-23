AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-23

GCU Board of Trustees approves name of Iqbal Ahmed as member

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: The Board of Trustees of the Government College University (GCU) has unanimously approved the name of Iqbal Z Ahmed, Chairman and CEO of the Associated Group (AG), as a member of the Board of Trustees for one year, i.e. from March 7, 2024 till August 9, 2025.

An eminent old Ravian, Ahmed’s appointment was approved during the 13th meeting of the Board of Trustees on March 7, 2024, under Clause (4) sub-clause (3) of the GCU Endowment Fund Trust Deed, replacing the late Zia Haider Rizvi.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees also approved Iqbal Z. Ahmed as a Member of the Executive Committee of the GCU Endowment Fund Trust from March 7, 2024 to August 15, 2026. Further, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved Mr. Ahmed as President of the Executive Committee of the GCU Endowment Fund Trust from March 7, 2024 till August 15, 2026.

Ahmed is the cofounder of AG, one of Pakistan’s largest producers, transporters and marketers of liquefied petroleum gas in the private sector.

It subsidiaries include the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited, Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited, Lub Gas, Mehran LPG, AG Publications, and Associated Estate Developers.

Well regarded from his philanthropic efforts, directed through the Zohra and Z.Z. Ahmed Foundation, Mr. Ahmed also serves as the chairperson of the Lahore Literary Festival Society, which annually organizes the Lahore Literary Festival.

He has previously served as president of the GCU Endowment Trust Fund; president of King Edward Medical University’s Mobilization Fund, and a trustee of the National College of Arts’ Endowment Board.

Ahmed has also previously served as the president of the India-Pakistan World Punjabi Organization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Government College University Board of Trustees Iqbal Z Ahmed Associated Group

Comments

200 characters

GCU Board of Trustees approves name of Iqbal Ahmed as member

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Read more stories