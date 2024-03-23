DG SFA pledges to ensure safe, healthy food supply across province

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain reiterated his commitment to ensure safe and healthy food supply across the province and said that in the process of improving food safety and hygiene through the awareness programme will continue to play their role.

Sindh Food Authority organized an awareness programme about food safety and hygiene with the support of Karachi Association of Sweets and Namco (KASAN) President Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen.

Agha Fakhr Hussain said that the Sindh Food Authority has started the Hygiene Ambassadors programme, which is showing excellent results, under this programme prominent people from different walks of life and people who influence the society on honorary basis. Food and Hygiene Ambassadors are being appointed.

The aim of this programme is to create awareness among the different sections of the population of the province on important topics like nutrition and food, food safety and hygiene, healthy eating habits and the benefits of maintaining a healthy diet.

Agha Fakhr said that along with inspections, special attention is paid to awareness and training of food businesses, so that food handlers can ensure adherence to hygiene principles, and also regarding food safety SOPs. Gain awareness.

Karachi Association of Sweets and Namco (KASAN) President Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen appreciated the efforts of Sindh Food Authority in organizing the information programme. He also appreciated the dedication of the authority to improve the quality of food across the province, especially in Karachi. â€œWe are also providing this awareness to all the members of our associations so that quality products can be available to the consumer,â€ he said.

Kasan Vice President Saqib Ahmed, General Secretary Gulzar Ahmed, Joint Secretary Abdul Bari, Jamia Al Rasheed Mufti Talha Siddique, Dr Ghafran Saeed, Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science of Karachi University, Consumer Association Chairman of Pakistan Kokab Iqbal and Chairman of Consumer Protection Council Shakeel Baig participated in the event.

