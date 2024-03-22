AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

BR Web Desk Published 22 Mar, 2024 11:13am

Two security personnel were martyred after a suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District, Aaj News reported.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on the convoy on March 21 which resulted in the martyrdom of Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel, 38, resident of District Kohat, and Sepoy Tahir Naveed, 34, resident of District Kohat.

The ISPR said that such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve in the war on terrorism.

The perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to justice, the military’s media wing stated.

Last month, security forces killed a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians.

ISPR Pakistan Army terrorists attack

Comments

200 characters

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

Oil eases on possible Gaza ceasefire, dollar strength

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Read more stories