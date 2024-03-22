Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

Two security personnel were martyred after a suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District, Aaj News reported.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on the convoy on March 21 which resulted in the martyrdom of Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel, 38, resident of District Kohat, and Sepoy Tahir Naveed, 34, resident of District Kohat.

The ISPR said that such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve in the war on terrorism.

The perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to justice, the military’s media wing stated.

Last month, security forces killed a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians.