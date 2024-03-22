AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-22

Gold hits fifth record high in March on Fed rate-cut view

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

BENGALURU: Gold prices on Thursday hit record peaks for the fifth time this month after the US Federal Reserve anticipated three rate cuts in 2024 despite high inflation. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $2,202.39 per ounce at 1318 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $2,222.39 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 2% to $2,204.50.

“The rally was started by yesterday’s Federal Reserve comments, basically confirming their intention to eventually start cutting US interest rates,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

“The mood in the gold futures market is very bullish. So your hedge funds or any other short-term traders or trend followers are positioned for higher prices, and I think this is the segment that is in the driving seat while the physical gold market is rather soft.”

Despite high inflation readings, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is still likely to reduce interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024, but that it also depends on further economic data.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a more than 70% probability the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, up from 60% before the rate decision, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

“The geopolitical instability and expectations of dollar devaluing in the run up to the end of the year consistently is also being priced into the value of gold at the moment,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

The dollar slipped to a one-week low against its rivals, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also dipped. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making dollar-priced bullion more appealing for other currency holders.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $25.28 per ounce, but hit its highest in over three months earlier in the session. Platinum rose 1.2% to $918.35 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,023.02.

gold rate Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits fifth record high in March on Fed rate-cut view

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

‘Election irregularities’: Pakistan expresses desire to address ‘misunderstandings’

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Forex reserves rise by $239m

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Power, gas theft: FIA asked to launch ‘massive’ crackdown

Read more stories