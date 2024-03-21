AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
World

Nuclear power absolutely needed to reach climate goals, IEA’s Birol says

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 01:35pm

BRUSSELS: Nuclear power is absolutely needed to reach worldwide climate goals, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said on Thursday.

“Without the support of nuclear power, we have no chance to reach our climate targets on time,” Birol told reporters ahead of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

“Renewables will play a major role in terms of electricity, especially solar, supported by wind and hydro power.

But we also need nuclear power, especially in those countries where we do not have a major renewable potential.“

