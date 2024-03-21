AIRLINK 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.71%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FFBL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
HUBC 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
MLCF 35.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PPL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
PRL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.72%)
SEARL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.85%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.86%)
SSGC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
TPLP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TRG 71.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
UNITY 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,762 Increased By 2 (0.03%)
BR30 22,626 Increased By 77.1 (0.34%)
KSE100 66,029 Increased By 297.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 21,712 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia tightens student visa rules as migration hits record high

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 09:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia will begin enforcing tougher visa rules for foreign students this week as official data showed migration hit another record high, which is likely to further exacerbate an already tight rental market.

From Saturday, English language requirements for student and graduate visas will be increased, while the government will get the power to suspend education providers from recruiting international students if they repeatedly break rules.

“The actions this weekend will continue to drive migration levels down while delivering on our commitments in the migration strategy to fix the broken system we inherited,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in a statement.

A new “genuine student test” will be introduced to further crack down on international students who look to come to Australia primarily to work, while the imposition of “no further stay” conditions will be used on more visitor visas.

The moves follow a raft of actions last year to close off COVID-era concessions introduced by the former government, including unrestricted working hours for international students.

The government at the time said rules would be tightened for students that could halve its migrant intake over two years.

Australia boosted its annual migration numbers in 2022 to help businesses recruit staff to fill shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic brought strict border controls, and kept foreign students and workers out for nearly two years.

But the sudden influx of foreign workers and students has exacerbated pressure on an already tight rental market.

Date released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net immigration rose 60% to a record 548,800 in the year to Sept. 30, 2023, higher than the 518,000 people in the year ending June 2023.

Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules

Overall, Australia’s population rose 2.5% - the fastest pace on record - to 26.8 million people in the year to last September.

The record migration - driven by students from India, China and Philippines - has expanded labour supply and restrained wage pressures, but it exacerbated an already tight housing market where rental vacancies hovered at record lows and elevated construction costs restricted new supply.

O’Neil said the government’s actions since September have led to a decline in migration levels, with recent international student visa grants down by 35% on the previous year.

China australia Australia student visa

Comments

200 characters

Australia tightens student visa rules as migration hits record high

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Oil rebounds as US crude, gasoline stockpile drops provide some support

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

Read more stories