AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Reuters Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 03:27pm

LONDON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday, as a surprise US crude stock drop and the US Federal Reserve sticking to its outlook on rate cuts for the year offered support.

Brent crude futures for May were down 3 cents to $85.92 a barrel by 0929 GMT.

They fell by 1.6% on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May were down 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.17 a barrel after a fall of about 1.8% in the previous session.

Crude inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, fell for a second week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

Stockpiles unexpectedly declined by 2 million barrels to 445 million barrels in the week ended March 15, as exports rose and refiners continued to increase activity.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 13,000-barrel rise.

“It seems that the bullish mantra is still intact, with yet another unexpected drawdown in US crude inventories last week while market participants continue to price for the risks of further supply disruption on the Russia-Ukraine front, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Gasoline inventories fell for a seventh week, down 3.3 million barrels to 230.8 million, suggesting steady strong fuel demand.

Oil refinery runs ramped up by 127,000 barrels per day and utilisation rates rose.

Investors also took heart from the US central bank, which held interest rates in a range of 5.25% to 5.50% on Wednesday, but kept to an outlook for three rate cuts this year.

Lower rates could boost economic growth, in good news for oil sales.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries also prompted investors to trade crude at higher prices, factoring in that the strikes could hit global petroleum supplies. Ukrainian drones have targeted at least seven Russian refineries this month.

Oil slips from highs ahead of Fed decision

The attacks have shut down 7%, or around 370,500 barrels per day, of Russian refining capacity, according to Reuters calculations.

Analysts say prolonged disruptions could force Russian producers to reduce supply if they are unable to export crude oil and face storage constraints.

Elsewhere, Germany’s economic downturn eased slightly in March as business activity in the service sector came close to stabilising, a preliminary survey showed on Thursday.

WTI oil price Russian crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

One terrorist killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur IBO: ISPR

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Bank of England to hold rate despite slowing inflation

Country needs ‘another’ IMF programme: PM

Read more stories