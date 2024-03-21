Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were gunned down, the military’s media wing said.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist acts in the area,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, a sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces killed a high-value target identified as terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan among the eight other terrorists during an BO conducted on the night of March 17 and 18th in North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including Terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan were killed during the operation.

The terrorist commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on the security forces post in Mir Ali on March 16 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

