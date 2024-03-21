AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
PFA imposes Rs1.15m fine on four FBOs, discards 1,200kg substandard gram flour

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) slapped a collective fine of Rs 1.150 million on four Food Business Operators besides discarding 1,200kg of substandard gram flour, unhygienic meat and 820kg of expired food edibles.

The crackdown had been launched against substandard food points and units without any discrimination to ensure the availability of healthy, quality and hygienic food during Ramazan.

The PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid disclosed this to media after visiting four famous marts, oil refinery unit and several restaurants here on Wednesday.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body slapped fine totalling Rs1.150 million on four food business operators besides discarding 1,200kg of substandard gram flour, unhygienic meat and 820kg of expired food edibles.

The authority penalized famous stores after recovering a huge cache of substandard and adulterated chickpea flour, he said, adding that other renowned brands' products were also found to have missing manufacturing and expiry dates on their packaging.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams penalized restaurants due to an abundance of insects, stinky kitchens and worst condition of hygiene, he added.

PFA DG said that the use of substandard gram flour in the preparation of food dishes causes health problems for consumers. He has directed FBOs to keep expired food items separately in stores and marts as per the PFA Act. He said that the food business of black sheep selling adulterated and expired products would be eradicated.

