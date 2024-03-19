AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
FTSE 100 inches up on Unilever boost; inflation data awaited

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 03:04pm

London’s FTSE 100 inched up on Tuesday, propped up by Unilever on its ice cream unit spin-off plans, though gains were capped by caution ahead of the domestic inflation data and Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 inched 0.1% high, as of 0816 GMT.

The benchmark index was cushioned by a 5.3% gain in Unilever as the consumer goods group plans to spin off its ice cream unit into a standalone business and announced a new cost-savings programme that would impact 7,500 jobs.

The stock lifted the personal care sector index by 2.4%. Investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of key domestic inflation data and the Fed’s rate decision, both due Wednesday, to ascertain the global monetary policy trajectory, before the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate verdict on Thursday.

London’s FTSE 100 opens higher on miners’ boost

The BoE is expected to keep rates at current levels in the upcoming meeting, although the focus will be on the timing of the first rate cut.

The mid cap FTSE 250 was flat at 19,478.30 points, led by a 4.2% fall in Crest Nicholson after the homebuilder said it could build up to 11% fewer homes in fiscal 2024 amid persistent tough conditions in the housing market.

