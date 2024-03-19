AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Xiaomi Q4 2023 revenue rises 11%, beats estimates

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 02:45pm

BEIJING: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi reported a 10.9% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by strong smartphone sales in an industry showing signs of recovery.

Revenue reached 73.24 billion yuan ($10.17 billion) in October-December, versus the 73.17 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted net profit rose 236.1% from the same period a year earlier to 4.9 billion yuan.

Xiaomi announces release date for first EV, shares surge

That compared with the 3.89 billion yuan average analyst estimate.

Xiaomi

Comments

200 characters

China’s Xiaomi Q4 2023 revenue rises 11%, beats estimates

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman

Bitcoin slides 5%, while altcoins sparkle

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Chashma Sugar Mills to set up ethanol manufacturing facility

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Read more stories