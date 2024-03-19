AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-19

PM tells UAE ambassador: Pakistan wants stronger economic partnership

Press Release Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the prime minister Monday, said a press release.

The ambassador congratulated the prime minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes of UAE. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hoped that the strong fraternal ties between the two countries would be strengthened further in the years ahead.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE leadership for their warm messages of greetings and conveyed his best wishes for President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Recalling the historic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, the prime minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its brotherly relations with UAE. The two countries had always supported each other and there was a strong desire on both sides to elevate the relationship to a higher level, the PM added.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan wanted to translate the tremendous political goodwill into a stronger economic partnership. Noting the exciting transformation of the UAE into a hub for commerce, tourism, and investment, the Prime Minister said Pakistan wanted to partner with the UAE. He highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as an efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into priority sectors including agriculture, minerals and mining, IT, renewable energy, and industry.

On the multilateral side, the prime minister congratulated the UAE for successfully hosting COP 28 meeting on climate change last year as well as its efforts to bring peace in Gaza while serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. He also appreciated the UAE for hosting nearly 1.8 million Pakistanis who were a bridge between the two countries.

The ambassador reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to Pakistan and said that UAE looked forward to work with the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to build stronger ties.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the prime minister on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the UAE at the earliest convenience. While accepting the invitation, the prime minister also reiterated an invitation to the President of UAE to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan were waiting to accord him a very warm welcome.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi economic partnership UAE ambassador Pakistan and UAE

Comments

200 characters

PM tells UAE ambassador: Pakistan wants stronger economic partnership

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories