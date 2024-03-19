Minister for increasing EOBI fund to Rs1000bn

LAHORE: The Federal Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) House in Islamabad today.

The Federal Secretary Dr Arshad Mehmood also accompanied him.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed by Deputy Director General EOBI Muhammad Amin on the institution's functions and performance.

The Minister emphasized the importance of maximizing the registration of establishments and extending EOBI benefits to the working class and labourers, with a special focus on increasing coverage.

In an effort to bolster social security provisions, Minister Hussain urged for an increase in the EOBI fund from Rs 500 billion to Rs 1000 billion. Additionally, he set a target of enhancing investment income from 61 billion Rupees to Rs 200 billion.

The Minister issued directives to ensure full facilitation to both employers and employees of already registered units, underlining the government's commitment to enhancing social protection for the workforce. He commended EOBI for its performance and significant contribution to providing social protection to employees of private sector establishments.

Hussain assured EOBI of his full support in all aspects of its activities and in strengthening the EOBI scheme to ensure its sustainability and vibrancy.

Later, Dr. Arshad Mahmood the Federal Secretary briefed the Minister that through the reforms in EOBI operations, IT and efficient investment which are under active process will be helpful to achieve the targets set by the Federal Minister.

The visit concluded with mutual appreciation for EOBI's efforts and a commitment to continued collaboration in advancing social security initiatives for the benefit of all workers.

