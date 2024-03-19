AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Best facilities await Vaisakhi Mela visitors: Ramesh

Safdar Rasheed Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Chairman & Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora expressed determination to provide better facilities to Sikh pilgrims, and affirmed plans to operationalize three Gurdwaras.

He added that the Sikh Marriage Act had been passed in 2018 and now it would be implemented soon after the approval of the provincial cabinet.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday at the Evacuee Trust Property Board office along with ten other committee members he said that the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had been notified and the ten-member committee would be responsible for all its affairs and a secretariat would be established soon.

Ramesh Singh emphasized that land of Gurdwaras would be reclaimed from squatters and special trains would be run to ensure best transportation arrangements for Sikh pilgrims while Gurdwaras would provide the facility of accommodation. He said that all Sikh pilgrims would be issued visas under the set protocol between Pakistan and India while the government of Pakistan had approved the schedule for holding Vaisakhi Mela celebrations. "Pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan via the Wagah check post on April 13 and they would be provided with free accommodation, food and medical facilities in Pakistan while foolproof security arrangements are being ensured," he maintained.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered best arrangements for the pilgrims. The stay of Indian Sikh pilgrims in Lahore has been extended for two days, while a five-dollar fee at Kartarpur has been eliminated. A 10-member Sikh International Advisory Council is being formed, and the government will follow its recommendations," he added.

When asked, Ramesh Singh Arora said that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee would establish a central office in Lahore while sub-offices of the committee would be established in four provincial capitals.

He strongly condemned the recent attack on the Mir Ali check-post and said that such cowardly acts cannot dampen the spirit of the nation.

