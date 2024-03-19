Two ‘wanted’ members of bike lifters’ gang arrested by police

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Monday claimed to have arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher and bike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, stolen motorbike, and weapons used in crime from their possession.

A senior official of police said that different teams of Shahzad Town and Aabpara police stations arrested two wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang.

Following these directions of high-ups of police, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending wanted members namely, Khan Zaib of the snatcher gang. He said that the police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, and weapons used in crime from his possession.

Another team of the Aabpara police,he said also used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending wanted members namely, Bilal Shoukatof the motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities. The police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat police team arrested three accused namely, Azhar Abbas, Warasat Ali, and Shahbaz Niaz, and recovered 887 grams of heroin from their possession.

The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely, Mohsin Masih and recovered 620 grams of heroin from his possession, he said.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely, Munir involved in illegally selling of petrol. The Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely, Umar Khan and Gul Zaman and recovered 1,263 grams of heroin and one 30-bore pistol from their possession, he said.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely, Saad Rehan, and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

The Shams Colony police team arrested two accused Umar Yousaf and Shehryar Ahmad and recovered 515 grams of hashish and one iron punch from their possession, he said.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024