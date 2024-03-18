Zelensky says ‘critically important’ for US to approve aid soon

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that a swift decision by the US Congress on billions of dollars of military aid for Ukraine was “critically important”, during a meeting with US senator Lindsey Graham.

“It is critically important for us that the Congress soon completes all the necessary procedures and makes a final decision… which will strengthen the Ukrainian economy and our armed forces,” Zelensky was quoted as saying in a presidential office statement.

EU agrees 5bn euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund

A $60 billion aid package for Ukraine has been blocked in the Republican-led House of Representatives as Speaker Mike Johnson insists the funds must be linked to more action against illegal immigration.

Ukrainian troops have reported ammunition shortages as a result of the delay and Russian forces have been advancing on parts of the front line in eastern Ukraine.