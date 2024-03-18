AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says ‘critically important’ for US to approve aid soon

AFP Published 18 Mar, 2024 09:44pm

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that a swift decision by the US Congress on billions of dollars of military aid for Ukraine was “critically important”, during a meeting with US senator Lindsey Graham.

“It is critically important for us that the Congress soon completes all the necessary procedures and makes a final decision… which will strengthen the Ukrainian economy and our armed forces,” Zelensky was quoted as saying in a presidential office statement.

EU agrees 5bn euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund

A $60 billion aid package for Ukraine has been blocked in the Republican-led House of Representatives as Speaker Mike Johnson insists the funds must be linked to more action against illegal immigration.

Ukrainian troops have reported ammunition shortages as a result of the delay and Russian forces have been advancing on parts of the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine conflict Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine military aid

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky says ‘critically important’ for US to approve aid soon

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat ahead of MPC announcement

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

PM Shehbaz felicitates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election

Israeli army launches what it calls ‘operation’ at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Oil prices climb as attacks on Russian energy facilities intensify

Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell

Foreign investment: Ministry under pressure to open up insurance sector

Read more stories