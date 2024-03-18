Punjab Police’s welfare initiatives lauded: Shahid Afridi visits Police Animal Rescue Centre

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s former captain and star cricketer Shahid Afridi became a fan of Punjab Police’s welfare initiatives. Shahid Afridi along with former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmad visited the Police Animal Rescue Centre Gulberg and reviewed the facilities provided to the rescued animals at the centre.

Shahid Afridi declared the Police Animal Rescue Centre an outstanding project for the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless, injured and sick animals. Shahid Afridi also recorded his special message outside the Police Animal Rescue Centre.

Shahid Khan Afridi said that he will provide all possible support to Animal Rescue Centre in its working through his welfare network. ASP Syeda Shaherbano Naqvi and CEO of JFK Zufishan Anoshy while briefing Shahid Afridi about Animal Rescue Centre said that Animal Rescue Centres (PARC) of Punjab Police is active in three cities of Punjab, Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. Police Animal Rescue Centres have been established in collaboration with Punjab Police and animal rights organisation JFK. Shaherbano Naqvi further said that there are veterinary doctors, ambulance, Rescue staff, police team in police animal rescue centres.

Police Animal Rescue Centre plays an important role in the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless, injured animals. Shahid Khan Afridi praised the Police Animal Rescue Centre and said that police forces of other provinces and institutions should follow Punjab police for welfare initiative like Punjab Police Animal Rescue Centre.

Later, Shahid Afridi along with Mushtaq Ahmad also visited Special Initiative Police Station Gulberg. ASP Gulberg Syeda Shaherbano briefed the Shahid Afridi about the working of Special Initiative Police Station and Saiban Office. Shahid Afridi appreciated the upgradation of police stations and public facilities centres as a good initiative and said that these centres are providing best public service delivery to thousands of citizens across the province which is very commendable.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, regular measures are being taken to provide best medical facilities to Punjab Constabulary personnel, in continuation of which MOU has been signed between the Punjab Police and private hospital group (Farooq Group). Commander Battalion-V, PC, Abbas Lines, and SSP Mian Afnan Ameen visited Farooq Group of Hospitals. Commander Battalion-V, PC, Abbas Lines, SSP Mian Afnan Ameen and CEO Dr Sabir Ayaz Malik signed the MoU.

Under the MOU, Farooq Hospital PC Lahore will organize medical camps along with medical experts on awareness and treatment of medical problems in PC offices. Commander Battalion-V, PC, and Abbas Lines SSP Mian Afnan Ameen said that Punjab Constabulary officials will be provided special discount on laboratory tests and bed expenses at Farooq Hospital. 100% free treatment facility will be available at Akhtar Saeed Teaching Hospital for the families of police martyrs. Free treatment facilities will be provided to PC Lahore personnel as per hospital policy. This MOU will be applicable to DHA, Iqbal Town, Westwood Colony and Rawalpindi branches of Farooq Hospital.

