AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-03-18

TikTok’s US revenue hits $16bn as Washington threatens ban, FT reports

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

BENGALURU: China’s ByteDance-owned TikTok posted revenue of about $16 billion last year in the United States, where the viral video app that has hooked Gen Z users is at the risk of being banned, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

ByteDance’s revenue of $120 billion in 2023 was up about 40% from a year earlier, driven by TikTok’s exploding growth, although China accounts for a big portion of the company’s sales, the FT reported, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

The short video app, used by about 170 million Americans, achieved record sales in the United States in 2023, according to the report.

ByteDance, nicknamed “App Factory” due to its frequent releases of mobile applications, is on track to overtake Facebook-parent Meta Platforms as the world’s largest social media company by sales, the report added.

Meta’s 2023 revenue rose 16% to $134.90 billion. ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The US House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would give ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of TikTok, or face a ban.

TikTok US revenue

Comments

200 characters

TikTok’s US revenue hits $16bn as Washington threatens ban, FT reports

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

Read more stories