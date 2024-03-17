AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh hit by key injuries for ODI decider

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2024 04:45pm

CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka will miss the rest of the tour of Bangladesh while home paceman Tanzim Hasan Sakib is also out of the decisive third and final ODI on Monday after both suffered hamstring injuries.

Both players have been vital for their respective sides in a one-day series dominated by pace bowlers, picking up four wickets each in the first two matches.

The series is tied 1-1 after hosts Bangladesh won the opener by six wickets, with Sri Lanka taking the second by three wickets.

Bangladesh axe Liton for third Sri Lanka ODI

Sri Lanka Cricket said Madushanka suffered a hamstring problem during the second ODI on Friday.

“Madushanka will not take part in the ongoing tour as the bowler will return to start rehabilitation work,” SLC said.

Tanzim had similarly injured his hamstring, while bowling in the nets on Sunday.

“He will be sent to Dhaka today for his scan,” Bangladesh Cricket Board doctor Monzur Hussain said.

Bangladesh have dropped opener Liton Das for Monday’s decider in Chittagong after he was dismissed for consecutive ducks in the first two matches.

Uncapped Jaker Ali Anik took his place in the Bangladesh squad for the match.

Sri Lanka won the earlier Twenty20 series 2-1. The two sides are also set to play two Tests.

