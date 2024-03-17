AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
2 officers among 7 soldiers martyred in NW

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

ISLAMABAD: At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and captain, embraced martyrdom after fighting with terrorists as they attacked a security forces’ post in the general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

According to the military media wing (ISPR), a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District on Saturday.

The Pakistan army troops foiled the initial attempt of intrusion, the terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into Shahadat of five brave sons of the soil.

The Shuhada include Havaldar Sabir (resident of District Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of District Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of District Abbottabad).

During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and sent to hell all six terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (age: 39 years, resident of Karachi) and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar (age: 23 years, resident of District Talagang), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The funeral prayers of the martyred officers and personnel were offered in separate areas, the military’s media wing said in a statement issued later in the day.

“Martyrs will be laid to rest with military honours in their hometowns,” it added.

