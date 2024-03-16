AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Print 2024-03-16

SPI up by 1.35pc WoW

Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended on March 14, 2024, increased by 1.35 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (21.96 percent), bananas (21.76 percent), eggs (7.15 percent), onions (5.57 percent), LPG (4.45 percent), garlic (3.62 percent), mutton (1.74 percent), beef (1.53 percent), and chicken (1.40 percent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 32.89 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (570 percent), tomatoes (185.68 percent), onions (90.27 percent), chilies powder (81.74 percent), garlic (60.13 percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent), gents sandal (53.37 percent), wheat flour (51.91 percent), gur (41.32 percent), sugar (37.09 percent), and salt powder (34.71 percent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of cooking oil 5 litre (21.33 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (19.12 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (17.89 percent), mustard oil (15.26 percent), bananas (3.94 percent), diesel (1.88 percent), and cigarettes (0.05 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 327.21 points against 322.86 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.91 percent, 0.86 percent, 1.25 percent, 1.41 percent, and 1.55 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include tomatoes (21.96 percent), bananas (21.76 percent), eggs (7.15 percent), onions (5.57 percent), LPG (4.45 percent), garlic (3.62 percent), mutton (1.74 percent), beef with bone (1.53 percent), chicken (1.40 percent), Georgette (1.04 percent), shirting (1.01 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.94 percent), potatoes (0.94 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.88 percent), mustard oil (0.47 percent), pulse moong (0.32 percent), cooked daal (0.05 percent), and cooked beef (0.05 percent).

The items prices of which declined during the period under review include cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (1.08 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.07 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.95 percent), sugar (0.64 percent), gur (0.57 percent), rice basmati broken (0.50 percent), masoor (0.17 percent), maash (0.15 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.12 percent), and pulse gram (0.01 percent).

