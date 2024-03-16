AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
PM, his key Cabinet colleagues visit GHQ

Press Release Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

RAWALPINDI: The Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, accompanied by key members of the Cabinet, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) Friday. The PM was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, and was presented guard of honour. Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by the Prime Minister, to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During the visit, Prime Minister and Cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness. They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter terrorism operations.

PM and Cabinet members appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

The PM assured that the Government shall provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the Armed Forces. He said that Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasized.

COAS thanked the PM for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army. COAS affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely support the Government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.

