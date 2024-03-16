Anti-Islamophobia Day being observed due to efforts of IK

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar â€œAnti-Islamophobia Day paid glowing tributes to the unlawfully incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman-for-life Imran Khan for fighting the case of Islamophobia effectively and courageously at the UN platform that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) lives in our heart, convincing the world to mark March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that anti-Islamophobia Day was being observed across the globe due to the efforts of Imran Khan who raised the issue emphatically.

He stated that neither poverty nor liberalism could be blamed for terrorism or else there would have been widespread terrorism in the African and western countries.

Gohar noted that the Muslims world had to realize that they were miserably failed in the field of science and modern technology; hence they would have to focus on them to compete the western world the Muslim world was far behind the race in this regard.

Omar Ayub lauded Imran Khan for convincing the world to mark March 15 as anti-Islamophobia Day.

He said that Muslims ruled the world because of rule of law and justice and Imran Khan was also striving for the supremacy of the constitution and upholding the rule of law in the country.

Omar made it clear that they rejected the government of form-47 because it lacked public mandate, moral standings and legal validity.

Speaking on the occasion, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas predicted that the power was shifting from West to East and Pakistan was the gateway in this game of power shift that was the reason they were making plans as how to counter or slow the process. He said that the West entangled the East in conflicts; hence efforts were afoot to weaken Pakistan but it had significance value in the South Asia.

Nasir Abbas of MWM stated that the power-wielders were so petrified of Khan that he was attacked, false and fabricated cases were framed against him and his leaders and the partyâ€™s electoral symbol and even mandate were snatched but nothing could dampen his courage.

He termed February 8 was silent revolution but February 9 was biggest tragedy after fall of Dhaka when public mandate was bulldozed.

However, he urged people that they must have to be ready to break the doors of the jails to get Khan out of the prison.

Asad Qaiser said that PTIâ€™s manifesto was to make Pakistan as an Islamic Model Welfare State, which meant to form Madina like state and only the PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan had the qualities to take practical steps in this regard.

He said that whenever the muslim world faced any issue, Imran Khan was the only leaders in Ummah who led from the front, as after 9/11 Muslims confronted with great hardship but he fought the case of Ummah vociferously at all fronts.

Qaiser revealed that when Imran Khan talked about Muslim bloc in Madina conference and raised the issue of Islamophobia and rejected slavery, problems started for him.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan gave the message to Ummah of unity and talked about Islamic bloc due to which the world feared that another Tipu Sultan was born.

He vowed that Imran Khan would become a prime minister and would fight the case of Kashmir and Palestine.

Shehryar Afridi congratulated that party leadership and the organizers of the event and said that more such programs would be organized at educational institutions because it was their moral responsibility to educate the people of these issues if they talked about state of Madina or Naya Pakistan and humanity.

He saluted his leader Imran Khan, who pitched the idea of Anti-Islamophobia day at the UN to develop the concept of interfaith harmony in order to engage the west ever first time logically and proactive way Khan.

Shandana Gulzar said that Imran Khan only feared of Allah; hence he did the courage to take up the issue of Islamophobia at global stage with full force and expose the world duplicity.

She lamented that Israel forces killed over 32,000 Palestinians of which half of them were children but no Muslim rulers spoke on the issue, as the people of Palestine only pinned hopes to Imran Khan.

