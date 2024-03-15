AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was presented an economic roadmap that envisages the alleviation of poverty, reducing inflation, and providing employment.

On Thursday, the premier presided over a high-level review meeting on the economic roadmap for the development of the country’s economy.

The meeting was informed in detail about the road map for the development of the country’s economy and the proposed measures in key sectors. It was briefed on measures related to electricity, agriculture and livestock, export sector, medium and small scale industry, taxation, information technology, investment and privatisation.

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

The prime minister wanted the formulation of a comprehensive plan after consulting all the stakeholders on these proposed measures. The meeting was told reducing inflation, alleviating poverty, and providing employment are part of the roadmap.

The prime minister directed that actions should be taken on a priority basis to increase the capacity of agriculture, livestock, information technology, foreign investment, and small and large-scale industries. He wanted that all stakeholders of different sectors of the economy should be consulted for the implementation of this plan. He added that the implementation of these plans aimed at the stability and development of the country’s economy should be ensured without wasting time. He also sought a schedule for the implementation of the projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government will reduce its spending and money of the poor people would not be allowed to be wasted. He said that in the next five years, the country’s economy has to be stabilised and put on the path of development.

The premier further stated that digitization and innovation will increase revenues and innovation in the agricultural sector will also increase production per hectare. Loss-making government institutions will be privatised on a priority basis, added the prime minister.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Mussadik Malik, Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

