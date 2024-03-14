AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 129.6 (1.97%)
BR30 22,867 Increased By 753.1 (3.41%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Most Asia FX rangebound, interest rate outlook in focus

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 02:00pm

Most Asian currencies drifted within a narrow range on Thursday as traders awaited fresh cues on the global interest rate outlook, while the Indonesian stock market hit another record high.

Shares in Southeast Asia’s largest economy advanced as much as 0.5% to 7,454.45 points, with the Jakarta index set for its fifth consecutive daily gain.

Sustained equity inflows into Indonesia’s benchmark indexes, coupled with Prabowo Subianto’s presidential election victory promising policy stability, have bolstered sentiment.

Foreign investors have injected about $1.1 billion into Indonesian equities in the first two months of the year. On Wednesday, they purchased stocks worth $448.4 million, the largest single-day investment since April 20, 2015, according to LSEG data.

Globally, market participants are awaiting a range of US economic data including retail sales - a key measure of consumption - due later on Thursday.

This data comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, where focus will be on how soon policymakers could consider easing interest rates.

Markets now anticipate a 65% chance of a rate cut in June, down from 71% earlier in the week, following a hotter-than-expected US CPI report that tempered expectations for an imminent reduction, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Asian FX in ‘wait and watch’ mode ahead of US CPI

“The path to a gradually weaker USD could be bumpy and we view this episode as one of the bumps and opportunity to sell USD on rally,” Maybank said in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 102.88 at 0655 GMT.

In Asia, the South Korean won slipped 0.2%, while other currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht remained flat.

The Taiwan dollar edged down about 0.2%.

The country’s central bank governor suggested no rate cuts before June, citing the need to potentially raise the 2024 inflation forecast.

Among Asian equity markets, Bangkok and Mumbai rose about 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively, while Manila fell 0.2%.

Seoul stocks rose 0.9% to their highest level since April 2022, after the Asian trade bellwether said it would accelerate the preparation of follow-up measures to the government’s corporate reform plan.

Singapore shares climbed 0.8%, even as the country’s largest telecom provider Singapore Telecommunications fell as much as 2%, after reports indicated that it was in advanced negotiations to sell a significant stake in Australian telco Optus to Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management.

