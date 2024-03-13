AIRLINK 62.87 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.03%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
DFML 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 68.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.96%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HBL 113.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
OGDC 123.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.69%)
PIAA 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 13.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.72%)
SNGP 63.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.68%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,701 Increased By 9.5 (0.14%)
BR30 22,630 Increased By 55.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 64,888 Increased By 85.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,721 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One killed, several injured at restaurant explosion in China’s Hebei province

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 10:59am

BEIJING: One person was killed and 22 injured when an explosion destroyed a restaurant in Hebei province in China, badly damaging cars and leaving debris scattered on surrounding streets, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The blast occurred about 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday in Sanhe, a county about 80 km (50 miles) from the capital, Beijing, state broadcaster CCTV News reported.

The injured were sent to a hospital, according to CCTV.

The explosion occurred at a fried chicken restaurant in Yanjiao, Sanhe, and is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, it reported.

Earlier, the Langfang Fire Rescue Detachment said in a statement that an explosion and fire had occurred in a street shop near the intersection of Xueyuan Street and Yingbin Road in Xiaozhanggezhuang village.

The department said it dispatched 36 vehicles and 154 people to the scene, adding that the fire was under control and that rescue work was being carried out.

The blast happened just after the end of high-level government political meetings in Beijing. Videos on social media platform Weibo showed a large orange fireball above the site, followed by thick plumes of grey smoke.

The video clips showed destroyed building facades, numerous mangled cars, and glass littering surrounding streets.

Some objects were on fire.

One Weibo post wrote that several people said the explosion occurred near the Cultural Building in Yanjiao.

Several people said that construction on Metro Line 22 was taking place near the explosion, according to the social media account of The Economic Observer, an independent, weekly Chinese newspaper.

China, Russia, Iran holding joint naval drills

The Sanhe City Emergency Management Bureau sent an investigation team to the scene, and the Langfang City Emergency Management Bureau said the fire department was also at the explosion site, according to social media posts.

China Hebei Langfang City Emergency Management Bureau Hebei BLAST

Comments

200 characters

One killed, several injured at restaurant explosion in China’s Hebei province

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories