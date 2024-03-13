Pak-Tanzania Bilateral Political Consultations held

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural session of Pakistan-Tanzania Bilateral Political Consultations took place in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Ambassador Shaharyar Akbar Khan, Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) led the Pakistani delegation, while Ambassador Salvator Marcus Mbilinyi, Director (Asia and Australasia) headed the Tanzanian side, said a statement of the Foreign Office here.

It stated that discussions covered political, trade, investment, capacity building, education, defence, and cultural relations.

The two sides committed to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and underlined the importance of high-level exchanges.

