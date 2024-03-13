AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
Pakistan Print 2024-03-13

Minister visits Model Bazar Wahdat Colony, Harbanspora

LAHROE: Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani visited Model Bazaar Wahdat Colony and...
Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani visited Model Bazaar Wahdat Colony and Harbanspora Lahore, established for Ramazan, and inspected the quality and supply of essential items to the public.

On this occasion, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister, Punjab, the provision of quality essentials to the citizens is the first priority and in this regard the zero tolerance policy is being implemented.

The Minister for Agriculture, Punjab, on the occasion of his visit to Model Bazar Wahdat Colony, directed to display the price list in a prominent place and after seeing the long queues at the fair price shop established in the market and on the demand of the citizens he issued orders to double the stalls of the fair price shops in future. He added that Citizens should never stand in long queues.

Later, on the occasion of a visit to Herbanspura Model Bazaar, he took immediate notice of the complaint of poor quality fruits and said there would be no compromise on the quality of essential items and the availability of quality products in future stalls is assured.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab has given instructions to Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Lahore, Dr Anam Fatima, who is present on the spot to increase the number of stalls in Harbanspora Bazaar, saying necessary items should be provided in abundance and all the concerned officers should ensure the quality. Any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated at all, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

