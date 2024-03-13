AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
India says it seizes drugs worth $58m from Pakistani boat

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have intercepted a boat from Pakistan carrying drugs worth about $58 million and arrested its six Pakistani crew members, India's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

India has previously accused its neighbour of encouraging drug mafias to run networks across the border. Pakistan has denied these allegations.

The boat was intercepted about 350 kilometres (217 miles) off the coast of the western Indian state of Gujarat overnight on Tuesday, an Indian defence ministry statement said.

"The boat along with crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Porbandar (in Gujarat) for further investigation."

All six crew members are Pakistani citizens, said Amit Vishwakarma, senior officer of the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad.

Indian authorities similarly intercepted a boat that entered Indian waters from Pakistan in April last year, arresting nine Pakistani nationals from the vessel and seizing drugs estimated to be worth $37 million.

