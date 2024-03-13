Governor discusses financial, other matters of Lawrence College

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chaired the meeting of the Board of Governors of Lawrence College Ghora Gali Murree here Monday in which a detailed discussions were held on finance, audit, construction and expansion project of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Lawrence College Ghora Gali is an ancient educational institution and the alumni of this college are bringing good name to the country the world over.

There is always room for improvement and excellence should be achieved, he said. He further said that special attention should be paid on the character building of the students in the educational institutions.

The governor laid great stress on the teachers' training and urged the members of Alumni Committee to strengthen links with the college alumni. Governor Punjab also directed to complete the process of appointing a new principal as soon as possible as the tenure of current principal is going to be completed in June this year.

Principal Lawrence College Ghora Gali, Brigadier Mujahid Alam (Rtd) and members of the Board of Governors attended the meeting.

