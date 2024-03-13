AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
CDA to supply high-quality food items to consumers in Ramazan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken intensive measures to ensure the supply of high-quality food items to consumers during Ramadan.

On the directives of the CDA chairman, the Directorate of Municipal Administration organized weekly Margalla Bazaar H-9 and weekly Aabpara Bazaar G-6 till the end of the of Ramadan. Ramadan bazaar is being held till Ramadan. In which the citizens are being ensured the supply of high-quality food items. Similarly, the Directorate of Municipal Administration has also issued the number 03215050334 for the convenience of the citizens to register their complaints.

It should be noted that the relevant staff is present in the field to enable timely redressal of the complaints received, too.

Similarly, before the arrival of Ramadan, the cleaning work of the meat section including the vegetable and fruit section in the weekly markets was also completed so that all possible facilities could be provided to the customers coming to the markets.

The CDA administration said that ensuring the supply of high quality food items to the citizens is one of the top priorities of the organization to provide all possible facilities to the citizens who come to the markets during Ramadan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA food items consumers Ramazan bazaars high quality food items Ramadan bazaar

