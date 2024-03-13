CDA to supply high-quality food items to consumers in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken intensive measures to ensure the supply of high-quality food items to consumers during Ramadan.

On the directives of the CDA chairman, the Directorate of Municipal Administration organized weekly Margalla Bazaar H-9 and weekly Aabpara Bazaar G-6 till the end of the of Ramadan. Ramadan bazaar is being held till Ramadan. In which the citizens are being ensured the supply of high-quality food items. Similarly, the Directorate of Municipal Administration has also issued the number 03215050334 for the convenience of the citizens to register their complaints.

It should be noted that the relevant staff is present in the field to enable timely redressal of the complaints received, too.

Similarly, before the arrival of Ramadan, the cleaning work of the meat section including the vegetable and fruit section in the weekly markets was also completed so that all possible facilities could be provided to the customers coming to the markets.

The CDA administration said that ensuring the supply of high quality food items to the citizens is one of the top priorities of the organization to provide all possible facilities to the citizens who come to the markets during Ramadan.

