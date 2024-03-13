AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
TIP’s allegations against judiciary without concrete evidence: court

Published 13 Mar, 2024

KARACHI: A local court has declared that the TIP without concrete evidence declared the judiciary as most corrupt sector based on so called survey/ public perception.

Giving the verdict in the application against the TIP survey, Shahid Ali Memon, Additional Session Judge Karachi South; however dismissed the application as the offences for which applicant filed application are non-cognizable; therefore FIR cannot be lodged in non-cognizable offence.

According to the order of the court, applicant said that that on 09-12-2023, Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) published a National Corruption Perception Survey, 2023, through its partner organisation throughout Pakistan whereby police remained the most corrupt sector while the judiciary was also said to be third most corrupt sector throughout Pakistan.

It has further been alleged that the applicant became so extremely distress and shocked while watching several news channel and social media storm wherein TIP directly, indirectly, wilfully and intentionally floated or made blatantly false, baseless, unfounded, derogatory, defamatory, malicious incendiary, dangerous, ridiculous, out of molehill for personal gains.

