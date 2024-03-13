Jam Kamal assumes his duties as federal minister for commerce

ISLAMABAD: Jam Kamal Khan officially assumed his duties as the Federal Minister for Commerce, marking a new chapter in his political career.

He was received by Federal Secretary for Commerce Capt Khurram Agha (retired). Minister Khan emphasized focus on growth, investment and the need to fully facilitate both local and foreign investors, believing that Pakistan can achieve significant strides through an inclusive approach.

He expressed his commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to overcoming the country’s economic challenges.

Emphasising his dedication to enhancing trade volume, the minister identified key sectors such as mining, livestock, and textiles as areas for modernisation.

He highlighted the importance of aligning with global standards and adopting modern practices.

The minister further emphasised the need to move beyond conventional trade approaches and embrace proactive measures to improve Pakistan’s position in the global market.

The minister noted a communication received from Gohar Ejaz, the former caretaker minister for commerce. Both agreed on the importance of establishing a closer relationship between the business community and the Ministry of Commerce.

