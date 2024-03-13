Saylani starts showcasing its IT programme to global experts

KARACHI: The non-profit Saylani Welfare International Trust has initiated the process of showcasing its mass IT education programme to the top tech companies, investors, and Information Technology experts in other countries.

A top-level delegation from Saylani Welfare Trust in this connection recently visited Riyadh and attended the top tech event, LEAP, held there to explore the prospect of a massive number of IT experts soon required by Saudi Arabia from abroad.

The Saylani Welfare delegation also firsthand witnessed the rollout of the “Vision-2022-23” for setting up IT cities in Saudi Arabia. The LEAP event was held as part of the same Saudi vision.

The Saylani delegation held meetings with the representatives of the top tech companies including Zoom, Saudi Digital Academy, Coursera, UAE Blockchain, and OpenAI. The meetings were held to explore employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia for Pakistani tech experts and graduates of the Mass IT Training Program of Saylani.

The Saylani Welfare’s delegation from Karachi comprised the non-profit’s Chief Executive Officer Madni Raza, Adviser to Saylani’s Chairman Amjad Chamdia, and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Ghazzal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024