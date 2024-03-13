AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-13

Challenges facing energy sector: FPCCI pins its hopes on new govt

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Energy 2024-2025 convener Malik Khuda Bakhsh has said that with the establishment of a new government headed by Shehbaz Sharif in the country, it is hoped that immediate attention will be given to the resolution of the energy sector’s issues.

The Energy Committee of FPCCI will also prepare effective proposals through consultation to submit to the government under the leadership of FPCCI President Atif Ikram Shaikh so that through these proposals, the Ministry of Energy will support the growth of the energy sector in the country.

Addressing the second meeting of the FPCCI Energy Committee, Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that energy is needed in Pakistan and the Energy Committee will provide proposals to the government to strengthen the energy industry and attract new capital in the country.

The meeting was attended by business leaders and technocrats including Imran Akhtar from Ogra, Raja Imranullah from PSO, Irfan Ahmed, Shahid Zaki, Munis Siddiqui, Tariq Saeed, Afaq Ali Khan, Chaudhry. Ahsan Nazir, Habib Haider (Shell Pakistan), Shah Kamal, Ayesha Ahmed, Halima Ahmed (Islamabad), Elia Nowroz Ali (Quetta), Bilal Jabbar (Lahore), Nosheen Irfan (Lahore), Miss Noreen (Lahore), Ahmad Doseem Qadri, Mahfouz Qazi, Benish Mehr and Irfan Hussain of FPCCI were included.

In the meeting, the use of available resources for energy in the country, search for new resources and various suggestions were considered.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that the Energy Committee from the platform of FPCCI will cooperate fully with the government and related institutions to overcome the problems faced in the energy sector in the country and we believe that soon Pakistan will move towards the development of energy.

Malik Khuda Baksh said that we will also indicate to the government the areas where improvements can be made in the duty structure, sales tax and other taxes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif FPCCI Malik Khudabakhsh

Comments

200 characters

Challenges facing energy sector: FPCCI pins its hopes on new govt

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories