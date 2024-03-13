Challenges facing energy sector: FPCCI pins its hopes on new govt

KARACHI: FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Energy 2024-2025 convener Malik Khuda Bakhsh has said that with the establishment of a new government headed by Shehbaz Sharif in the country, it is hoped that immediate attention will be given to the resolution of the energy sector’s issues.

The Energy Committee of FPCCI will also prepare effective proposals through consultation to submit to the government under the leadership of FPCCI President Atif Ikram Shaikh so that through these proposals, the Ministry of Energy will support the growth of the energy sector in the country.

Addressing the second meeting of the FPCCI Energy Committee, Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that energy is needed in Pakistan and the Energy Committee will provide proposals to the government to strengthen the energy industry and attract new capital in the country.

The meeting was attended by business leaders and technocrats including Imran Akhtar from Ogra, Raja Imranullah from PSO, Irfan Ahmed, Shahid Zaki, Munis Siddiqui, Tariq Saeed, Afaq Ali Khan, Chaudhry. Ahsan Nazir, Habib Haider (Shell Pakistan), Shah Kamal, Ayesha Ahmed, Halima Ahmed (Islamabad), Elia Nowroz Ali (Quetta), Bilal Jabbar (Lahore), Nosheen Irfan (Lahore), Miss Noreen (Lahore), Ahmad Doseem Qadri, Mahfouz Qazi, Benish Mehr and Irfan Hussain of FPCCI were included.

In the meeting, the use of available resources for energy in the country, search for new resources and various suggestions were considered.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that the Energy Committee from the platform of FPCCI will cooperate fully with the government and related institutions to overcome the problems faced in the energy sector in the country and we believe that soon Pakistan will move towards the development of energy.

Malik Khuda Baksh said that we will also indicate to the government the areas where improvements can be made in the duty structure, sales tax and other taxes.

