Life & Style Print 2024-03-13

Fatima Fertilizer and Atif Aslam join hands for a soulful rendition of ‘Allah Hu’

Press Release Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Embark on a journey of soulful dedication as Fatima Fertilizer unwraps its harmonious collaboration with the renowned vocalist Atif Aslam. Together, they bring new life into the classic masterpiece “Allah Hu”.

This rendition promises to captivate the audience during the sacred month of Ramazan, a time when people come together in unity and compassion, embracing the spirit of kindness and appreciation. The video has been published on the social media platforms of Sarsabz Fertilizer.

“The essence of Ramazan lies in the belief that Allah Almighty will bestow His abundant blessings upon humanity when they call upon Him with faith and conviction. “Allah Hu, as a symbol of faith, reflects the essence of every Muslim’s prayer for His mercy and blessings. We chose to introduce a mesmerizing rendition of “Allah Hu” with the aspiration that these verses will rejuvenate our nation’s spirit, reminding everyone that with prayer and perseverance, we can overcome any obstacle in life. Let us unite in faith, for Allah is ever merciful and listens to our prayers. Together, with this steadfast belief, we shall triumph”, said Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales, Fatima Fertilizer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

