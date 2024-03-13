AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
Three food points shut down by Punjab Food Authority

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: In a bid to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food during Ramazan, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a special campaign to check the ‘Sehri Points’ across Punjab including in the provincial metropolis.

PFA’s food safety teams under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid inspected 13 food points in Ravi Town and Anarkali Food Street meanwhile the authority also caught a vehicle loaded with unhygienic meat at Babu Sabu Interchange.

The DG said the authority stopped the production of three eateries and penalized eight food business operators with Rs210,000 cumulative fines besides issuing warning notices for improvement to two others.

Moreover, the authority lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against two FBOs for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in the respective police station.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on three food points for preparing ‘Pakoryian’ and ‘Roll Patti’ with substandard cooking oil and poor cleanliness arrangements. He further said that FBOs also failed to present the training and medical certificates of workers to the raiding team. The PFA discarded 800 litres of expired cooking oil, 500kg of unhygienic Pakoriyan and roll patti, he added.

In another raid, PFA foiled an attempt to supply 1,000kg of meat of dead and sick chicken in Lahore while taking timely action against the supplier.

He said the team placed a picket at Babu Sabu Interchange and caught a vehicle (LES-3434) loaded with 25 maunds of dead chicken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

