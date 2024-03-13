AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
CM accords approval to Lahore’s Arfa Karim Tower-II

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Expressing her resolve to promote IT infrastructure in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz accorded approval for Arfa Karim Tower-II in Lahore.

The CM chaired meeting, here on Tuesday in which CBD CEO Imran Amin briefed Maryam Nawaz about IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park project. It was informed that IT City and film city projects will start soon in Lahore. Microsoft, Oracle and other big companies have expressed their willingness for IT City Lahore.

The CM gave in-principle approval for construction of 21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II in Lahore. She issued directions to invite the big IT companies of China to build offices.

The CM said the best IT companies from all over the world would be provided business opportunities in the IT City, and the campuses of the best universities in the world would be built for students from all over Pakistan, including Punjab. She directed to immediately contacts the world’s best universities for establishing its campuses in Education City. She also set a deadline for the plan to establish Lahore Knowledge Park and IT City.

During the meeting, the CM also reviewed the free WiFi pilot project in Lahore and gave the approval.

Free WiFi project will be started at 10 places in the city in two weeks. The government will set up 516 free WiFi points in the provincial capital.

The CM also directed to start free WiFi facility preferably at educational institutions, airport, railway station and bus stands.

The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Adviser Pervez Rasheed, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, chief secretary, senior member Board of Revenue, chairman P&D, secretary housing, secretary higher education, PITB chairman and other concerned officials.

