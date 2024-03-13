AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-13

‘Economy on a knife-edge after election’

Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Economy on a knife-edge after election” carried by the newspaper recently. The writer, Muhammad Sheroz Khan Lodhi, has argued, among other things, that “Pakistan is on a knife-edge, and the three major political parties will do well to step back and evolve a political consensus through a grand political dialogue with a futuristic view of how to take the country forward. No political party alone can take Pakistan out of its current problems. The country needs to conciliate.

For this, a new political consensus among the political stakeholders offers the best way forward.” In my view, his is a saner advice. Undoubtedly, the situation is still profoundly grim. The assumption of office by new prime minister hasn’t helped overcome the challenge of growing political instability in the country. And, there are legitimate reasons for the absence of political stability, which is a sine qua non for economic stability. The opposition parties, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have already taken to the streets to protest what they say vote rigging on an unprecedented level in the entire history of the country.

The polarization of society into pro-government and pro-opposition segments can clearly be seen in country’s urban and rural areas alike. The situation, therefore, underscores the need for a wider dialogue among all the stakeholders to help reduce polarization in the country. It is, however, important to note that heavy-handedness by the Punjab police that was on full display in Lahore recently to quell a PTI protest has only added to polarization. Last but not least, it is heartening to note that the new government has taken stock of country’s economic situation and delineated a roadmap to be pursued by the Cabinet in coming weeks and months with earnest. But it must not lose sight of the fact that any improvement in the country’s economy will become illusory in the absence of political stability.

Samina Mehdi (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Election PTI economy Muhammad Sheroz Khan Lodhi

Comments

200 characters

‘Economy on a knife-edge after election’

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories