AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Mar 13, 2024
Markets Print 2024-03-13

European shares jump to fresh record after US data

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

PARIS: European shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, led by automakers and banks, as traders stuck to bets on an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June following keenly awaited inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 1% after paring gains following the release of US consumer price data.

Headline prices increased solidly in February on higher costs for gasoline and shelter, though the rise in the annual core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was the smallest since May 2021.

Based on the report, traders stood pat on bets that the Fed will begin its easing cycle in June.

Market participants could be drawing relief from the slight easing in core inflation, said Stuart Cole, chief economist at Equiti Capital.

The STOXX 600 has rallied to new heights in 2024 on expectations the European Central Bank will initiate rate cuts in June after recent slowdown in inflation in the euro zone.

Germany’s DAX index ended at a fresh record high after data confirmed domestic inflation eased in February to 2.7%.

“I think the ECB will be going first,” said Cole, referring to the timing of the first rate cut.

“But I am hesitant regarding the (Fed). They are so cautious about getting the inflation argument wrong again, they are naturally bent on being over-cautious.” French blue-chip shares also rose to an all-time peak, while UK’s FTSE 100 scaled its highest level since May 2023.

Europe’s automobile index jumped 2.4%, boosted by a 11.5% advance in Porsche as traders bought the stock following an initial lukewarm response to results from the German sportscar maker.

Rate-sensitive banking stocks climbed 1.9%, clocking their biggest daily percentage gain in five months.

Shares in Wacker Chemie climbed 5.7% after the chemicals maker forecast first-quarter outlook above market estimates, driven by a stronger order intake especially in silicone business.

British homebuilder Persimmon fell 3.7% after missing profit expectations and warning of subdued market conditions through 2024.

TAG Immobilien shares shed 3.1% after the landlord swung to a loss in 2023 during the German property crisis and suspended its dividend.

European shares STOXX 600 index

