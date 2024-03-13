AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-13

Property developers lead China blue-chips, HK stocks higher

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip stocks and Hong Kong shares closed up on Tuesday, led by property developers on expectations of policy support, while other Asian shares also rose ahead of inflation data from the United States.

China’s CSI 300 Index closed up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng rose 3.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 3.5%.

Broader Asian equities nudged higher ahead of the US inflation report, while Japanese shares fell and the yen firmed on rising expectations that the Bank of Japan may be ready to exit ultra easy-monetary policy as early as next week.

Shares of China Vanke jumped 5.7% after the country’s No.2 property developer said the impact of Moody’s downgrading it to a “junk” rating on its financing activities was “controllable”.

Reuters had earlier reported on Monday that China had asked banks to enhance financing support for state-backed Vanke and called on creditors to consider allowing private debt maturities to be extended.

The property sector climbed 5%, while consumer staples added 3%. However, shares in energy slumped 3.6%, and communications equipment lost 1.6%.

Automobiles gained 1.1% as Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), said that China is considering lowering the downpayment requirement for passenger vehicle loans.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong jumped 4.6%, and mainland developers surged 8%.

“China’s recent economic data and policy tones are generally in line with market expectations,” Wang Ying, analyst at Nanhua Futures, said.

“If there is no additional policy stimulus in March, the market will be more affected by overseas data.”

Global investors’ attention is zeroed in on US inflation data due later on Tuesday. If the print is higher than expected, this could worry investors, but such concerns may be short-lived, analysts said.

CSI 300 Index China blue chips

Comments

200 characters

Property developers lead China blue-chips, HK stocks higher

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories