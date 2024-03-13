WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 12, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Mar-24 8-Mar-24 7-Mar-24 6-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104243 0.104218 0.104294 0.104452 Euro 0.818 0.819028 0.817951 0.817716 Japanese yen 0.0051017 0.00507 0.005041 0.005014 U.K. pound 0.962082 0.961189 0.957592 0.957023 U.S. dollar 0.748673 0.749202 0.750758 0.751992 Algerian dinar 0.0055742 0.005575 0.005589 0.0056 Australian dollar 0.496421 0.494449 0.489848 Botswana pula 0.0550275 0.055141 0.055031 0.054895 Brazilian real 0.150424 0.150609 0.152105 0.15225 Brunei dollar 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144 0.560101 Canadian dollar 0.554943 0.556159 0.55719 0.555878 Chilean peso 0.0007759 0.000762 0.000765 0.00077 Czech koruna 0.0323024 0.032378 0.03225 0.032247 Danish krone 0.109721 0.109867 0.109715 0.109695 Indian rupee 0.0090554 0.009069 0.00907 Israeli New Shekel 0.207504 0.209391 0.209125 0.208424 Korean won 0.0005658 0.000563 0.000562 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44026 2.44427 2.4459 Malaysian ringgit 0.159819 0.159659 0.159346 0.15895 Mauritian rupee 0.0162889 0.016306 0.016278 Mexican peso 0.0445419 0.044599 0.044484 0.044568 New Zealand dollar 0.462493 0.462969 0.460477 0.45676 Norwegian krone 0.072228 0.071788 0.071304 Omani rial 1.94713 1.95256 1.95577 Peruvian sol 0.201762 0.201606 Philippine peso 0.0134269 0.013422 0.013433 0.013428 Polish zloty 0.190686 0.190191 0.190138 0.189753 Qatari riyal 0.205679 0.206252 0.206591 Russian ruble 0.0082612 0.008273 0.008324 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199646 0.200202 0.200531 Singapore dollar 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144 0.560101 South African rand 0.040045 0.040147 0.039971 0.039811 Swedish krona 0.073124 0.073363 0.073068 0.072651 Swiss franc 0.854357 0.854766 0.853474 0.849901 Thai baht 0.0211305 0.021106 0.021088 0.021029 Trinidadian dollar 0.11077 0.110768 0.110954 0.111375 U.A.E. dirham 0.203859 0.204427 0.204763 Uruguayan peso 0.0192902 0.019331 0.019369 0.019301 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

