WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 12, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Mar-24 8-Mar-24 7-Mar-24 6-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104243 0.104218 0.104294 0.104452
Euro 0.818 0.819028 0.817951 0.817716
Japanese yen 0.0051017 0.00507 0.005041 0.005014
U.K. pound 0.962082 0.961189 0.957592 0.957023
U.S. dollar 0.748673 0.749202 0.750758 0.751992
Algerian dinar 0.0055742 0.005575 0.005589 0.0056
Australian dollar 0.496421 0.494449 0.489848
Botswana pula 0.0550275 0.055141 0.055031 0.054895
Brazilian real 0.150424 0.150609 0.152105 0.15225
Brunei dollar 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144 0.560101
Canadian dollar 0.554943 0.556159 0.55719 0.555878
Chilean peso 0.0007759 0.000762 0.000765 0.00077
Czech koruna 0.0323024 0.032378 0.03225 0.032247
Danish krone 0.109721 0.109867 0.109715 0.109695
Indian rupee 0.0090554 0.009069 0.00907
Israeli New Shekel 0.207504 0.209391 0.209125 0.208424
Korean won 0.0005658 0.000563 0.000562 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44026 2.44427 2.4459
Malaysian ringgit 0.159819 0.159659 0.159346 0.15895
Mauritian rupee 0.0162889 0.016306 0.016278
Mexican peso 0.0445419 0.044599 0.044484 0.044568
New Zealand dollar 0.462493 0.462969 0.460477 0.45676
Norwegian krone 0.072228 0.071788 0.071304
Omani rial 1.94713 1.95256 1.95577
Peruvian sol 0.201762 0.201606
Philippine peso 0.0134269 0.013422 0.013433 0.013428
Polish zloty 0.190686 0.190191 0.190138 0.189753
Qatari riyal 0.205679 0.206252 0.206591
Russian ruble 0.0082612 0.008273 0.008324
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199646 0.200202 0.200531
Singapore dollar 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144 0.560101
South African rand 0.040045 0.040147 0.039971 0.039811
Swedish krona 0.073124 0.073363 0.073068 0.072651
Swiss franc 0.854357 0.854766 0.853474 0.849901
Thai baht 0.0211305 0.021106 0.021088 0.021029
Trinidadian dollar 0.11077 0.110768 0.110954 0.111375
U.A.E. dirham 0.203859 0.204427 0.204763
Uruguayan peso 0.0192902 0.019331 0.019369 0.019301
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments