AIRLINK 66.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.52%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.52%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
DGKC 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.06%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.71%)
FFL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
KOSM 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-7.27%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PIAA 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.61%)
PIBTL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.4%)
PRL 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.94%)
PTC 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
SEARL 53.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
SNGP 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.75%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 72.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 6,754 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.65%)
BR30 22,911 Decreased By -224.7 (-0.97%)
KSE100 65,424 Decreased By -331.5 (-0.5%)
KSE30 21,929 Decreased By -83.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian currencies slip ahead of US inflation data, shares rise

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 10:23am

Most Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, with the Thai baht leading the laggards, as traders refrained from making fresh bets ahead of a key US inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory.

Investors are laser focused on the consumer price index data expected later in the day, with a forecast monthly increase of 0.4%. Any sudden upside surprises could potentially lead to investors exiting riskier assets.

Ahead of the release, a Reuters poll showed that the Fed is likely to slash rates in June.

At 0410 GMT, the dollar index - which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals - was at 102.82.

In Asia, Thailand’s baht led the laggards for the day, dropping about 0.3%, while the Taiwan dollar fell modestly.

The Philippines peso also slipped marginally. The archipelago nation’s trade deficit widened slightly in January to $4.22 billion from $4.18 billion the prior month, according to preliminary official data.

“While the peso has outperformed recently, we continue to see PHP underperforming through 2024 as the current account deficit remains large and FX valuations are not attractive,” Michael Wan, a FX strategist with MUFG, said in a client note.

The peso is currently trading flat on a year-to-date basis, while the only emerging Asian currency trading in positive territory is the Indian rupee , which has gained about 0.6%.

Other currencies such as the Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won traded flat.

Most Asian currencies muted; US CPI in focus

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Argentina, which has been undergoing an economic crisis, slashed its interest rates to 80% from 100%. The country’s peso last traded at 848.00 per dollar.

In Asia, most markets perked up, with stocks in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur , Manila and Singapore trading between 0.2% and 0.4% higher.

Taiwan shares rose about 0.9%, not far from a record high posted last week that was propelled by enthusiasm across global artificial intelligence stocks.

“We maintain our view that the AI-wave, which is driving the tech cycle’s turn in Korea and Taiwan, is likely to have fewer spillovers into South East Asia’s economies, which serve the downstreaming services for production of legacy chips,” Barclays analysts wrote.

Indonesia markets remained closed for a public holiday.

Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies slip ahead of US inflation data, shares rise

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories