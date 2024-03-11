AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.81%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HBL 114.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.5%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.21%)
MLCF 37.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.39%)
PAEL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
PTC 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.63%)
SEARL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.58%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.74%)
TPLP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.87%)
TRG 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,097 Increased By 73.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies struggle for direction, shares fall; US CPI eyed

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 01:34pm

Asian currencies struggled for direction on Monday while equities fell, with investors looking for clues on the outlook for inflation, while a mixed US jobs report pointed towards the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut in the coming months.

Monthly payrolls data from the world’s largest economy late on Friday revealed an acceleration in jobs growth in February but also showed that unemployment reached a two-year high, boosting chances for a rate cut in June.

Traders now await US consumer price inflation (CPI) data, set to be announced late on Tuesday, in an otherwise light data week, with bets on a US rate cut in June currently at about 73% according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 64.3% last week.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, hovered at 102.73, as of 0645 GMT.

In Asia, both the Thailand baht and the Taiwan dollar reversed early losses to trade flat.

Other currencies, such as the Singapore dollar, Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to marginally higher, with the ringgit not far from a 26-year low.

Most Asian currencies, equities rise as US rate cut bets firm

On the other hand, the South Korean won ended 0.7% higher, reaching a two-month peak, while the Philippine peso rose about 0.2% to hit a two-month high.

“External market drivers will continue to affect the (Asian) currencies. If the view on the Fed is maintained, and incoming data in the US support the view further, Asian currencies would continue rising against USD,” Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, China reported a rise in consumer prices for the first time in six months for February.

This comes as Asia’s largest economy grapples with a protracted property crisis, crushing consumer sentiment and demand.

Among Asian shares, stocks in Manila, Singapore, Seoul and Mumbai fell between 0.2% and 1.2%, even as Kuala Lumpur firmed 0.3%.

Taiwan equities, which hit multiple record highs last week, spurred by enthusiasm in artificial intelligence stocks, took a breather during the day, slipping about 0.3%.

Indonesian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies struggle for direction, shares fall; US CPI eyed

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

SSGC incurs massive loss of Rs9.3bn in 6MFY23

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement subsidiary to construct $110mn hospital in Islamabad

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand frenzy intensifies

Oil prices fall on China demand worries

SBP issues bank timings for Ramazan 2024

Renewable energy plants to be set up by public sector oil companies: ‘Concrete plan’ sought by PMO

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Read more stories