Model Ramazan Bazaar Control Room: Maryam inspects monitoring mechanism

LAHORE Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Model Ramazan Bazaar Control Room in Poonch House, in order to review monitoring mechanism of the provincial model market control room.

Madam Chief Minister observed both district and PITB dashboards developed for the purpose, besides reviewing the Qeemat App dashboard. She was briefed by the authorities concerned about the data displayed on these dashboards.

Chief Minister stressed on the importance of effective monitoring of the delivery of Ramadan Nigahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps. She said,“I will not tolerate any obstruction or neglect in this regard.”

Madam Chief Minister highlighted, “District Score Cards will be developed on the basis of performance of district administration in the delivery of Ramadan Nigahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, and handling of other related issues thereof.” She added, ”Marks will be deducted for the violation of SOPs in this regard.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “By 10th of Ramadan, Ramadan Nigahban hampers will reach all the needy.” She directed the authorities concerned to also include home delivery information in the dashboard.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, and DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has paid tribute to the martyred Constable for embracing martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in Sargodha. Constable Mohsin Abbas of the Muhafiz Squad deputed in the suburban area of Sargodha embraced martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in the course of patrolling. CM acknowledged that the martyred Constable Mohsin Abbas embraced martyrdom for the sake of protecting the life and property of the people. Maryam Nawaz added that the sacrifice of the martyred Constable would always be remembered. CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to look after family members of the martyred Constable.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took serious notice of death of a student due to alleged torture of a teacher in Sargodha. She sought an immediate report from the Commissioner Sargodha Division in this regard.

Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to fix responsibility after conducting a comprehensive investigation into the violence against 14-year-old Samiullah.

